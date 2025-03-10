Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,101 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 163.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 523,843 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after acquiring an additional 307,624 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,555,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 281,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 301,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 240,966 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

