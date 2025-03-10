Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 315.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,448. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

