Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $147.57.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

