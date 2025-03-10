Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,897 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 715.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in BOX by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in BOX by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $32.28 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $209,239.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,830,295.97. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock worth $2,889,758. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

