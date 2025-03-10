Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

