Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 570 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 393.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PriceSmart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PriceSmart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 858 shares in the company, valued at $79,279.20. This represents a 40.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,545. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $88.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

