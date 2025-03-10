Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,504 SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,012,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,368,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,091 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 889,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 843,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 119,914.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 476,059 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile
The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.