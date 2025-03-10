Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,504 SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,012,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,368,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,091 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 889,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 843,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 119,914.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 476,059 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

