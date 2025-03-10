Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 270.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.