Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 275.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,473,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3,964.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,086,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,105,000 after acquiring an additional 883,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,503,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,491,000 after purchasing an additional 621,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 840.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.48.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPRT stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

