Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 288.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NMI by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

In other news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

