Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 178.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock opened at $183.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 105.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average is $192.79. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $257.40.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

About Inspire Medical Systems



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

