SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.62. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 37,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $760,417.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,173,987.80. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 34,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $698,462.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 796,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,170,594.30. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,024,777 shares of company stock worth $20,412,443. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

