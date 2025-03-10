SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of SouthState worth $103,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 22,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in SouthState by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $290,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $93.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.