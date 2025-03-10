Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $105,879,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,996.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,974 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,296,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,438,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,744.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 802,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 758,599 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

