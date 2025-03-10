SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $91,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 247.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $137.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.18 and a 1 year high of $183.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

