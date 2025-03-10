State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:POR opened at $44.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

