State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 200 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,869.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,069.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,505.73 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

