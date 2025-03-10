State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 50.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 28.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

