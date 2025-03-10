State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $101.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

