State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,650,000 after buying an additional 1,202,453 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,560,000. Payden & Rygel grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $177.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.71. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.04 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $339,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,312.25. This trade represents a 28.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,955 shares of company stock worth $26,240,628. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

