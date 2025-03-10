State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $170.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $192.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

