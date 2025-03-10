State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 179.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.24. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

