State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 97.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 308,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $27.71 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

