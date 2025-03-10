State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,187,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 264,334 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 146,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

