State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 3,900 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock opened at $270.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.97. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total value of $597,309.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,066,927.65. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,047 shares of company stock valued at $140,390,817. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

