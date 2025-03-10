State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Westlake by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westlake by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Westlake by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,430,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westlake from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Westlake from $134.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Westlake stock opened at $112.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

