State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 230,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 43,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $25.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.18. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

