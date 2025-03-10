State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 16.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

