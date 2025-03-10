Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,225,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CorMedix by 685.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 169,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 102,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 1,398.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 156,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Price Performance

CorMedix stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.53. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRMD shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

