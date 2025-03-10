Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.8% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 423,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Sempra by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, Director Cynthia J. Warner bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,823.35. The trade was a 8.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

