Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

