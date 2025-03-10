Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 599,610 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 115,910.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 336,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,141 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,796,000 after buying an additional 283,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,601.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 181,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,849,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,428,000 after buying an additional 118,909 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $91.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $84.33 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

