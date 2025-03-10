Stifel Canada Weighs in on Kits Eyecare Q1 Earnings

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kits Eyecare in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kits Eyecare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Kits Eyecare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

