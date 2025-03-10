StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRKL. Raymond James upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $981.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 99.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 224,888 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 384.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 109.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 338,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

