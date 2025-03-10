StockNews.com Downgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance
Shares of CHT stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.
