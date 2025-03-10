StockNews.com Downgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Sell

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

KTOS opened at $27.29 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,241.39. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $49,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340.60. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,181 shares of company stock worth $3,256,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 318.1% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 221,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 168,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

