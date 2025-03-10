StockNews.com Downgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Hold

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,741.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

