StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $0.73 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.



