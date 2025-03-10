StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

