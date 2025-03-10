StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Steel Partners stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Steel Partners has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in Steel Partners by 83.0% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Steel Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

