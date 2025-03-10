StockNews.com Upgrades Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to “Buy”

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $241.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $246.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

