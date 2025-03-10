StockNews.com Upgrades Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to “Hold”

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

IEP opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth $171,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

