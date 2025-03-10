StockNews.com Upgrades Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to “Hold”

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %
IEP opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.10.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Icahn Enterprises
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.