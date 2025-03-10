StockNews.com Upgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Buy

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PHG. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PHG opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

