StockNews.com Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of VRNS opened at $40.74 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

