Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

SUPN stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.30. This represents a 48.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

