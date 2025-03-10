Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) vs. Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -120.51% -54.68% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -86.17% -71.14%

Volatility and Risk

Surrozen has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

66.6% of Surrozen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Surrozen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Surrozen and Tenaya Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $10.00 million 3.88 -$43.04 million N/A N/A Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.08 million ($1.44) -0.32

Surrozen has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Surrozen and Tenaya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Surrozen presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 222.72%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 3,709.52%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Surrozen.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Surrozen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcohol-associated hepatitis. The company develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

