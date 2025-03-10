Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,440 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,614,558 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $357,732,000 after purchasing an additional 272,007 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $285,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,879 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,681 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Tapestry by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,121,469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $138,596,000 after acquiring an additional 298,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,822,000 after acquiring an additional 219,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,592. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,652,100.29. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America raised Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Shares of TPR opened at $75.00 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

