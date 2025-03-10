Telsey Advisory Group Has Weak Forecast for BURL Q2 Earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 6.9 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $239.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.56. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

