TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $7.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Stifel Canada upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $815.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after buying an additional 2,578,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 719.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 578.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 424,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

