The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $19.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Macerich alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAC

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

In related news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,832.61. This represents a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Macerich has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.