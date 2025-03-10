The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $19.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MACGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,832.61. This represents a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Macerich has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

